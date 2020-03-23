Keeping Pets Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Blood Bank of Hawaii supplies blood to all 18 hospitals across the islands, and they typically need 200 donors a day in order to meet demand. Right now, they are approaching about half of the normal blood supply level, and if things don't pick up soon, they are letting hospitals know that they may be facing a shortage. Kim-Anh Nguyen, CEO of the Blood Bank of Hawaii, joined us by phone this morning to discuss the Blood Bank's new COVID-19 response.