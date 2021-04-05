Kauai welcomes back trans-Pacific travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County is rejoining the State’s Safe Travels program. They’re also expanding vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up. Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami joined Wake Up 2day to discuss these new developments.

“The biggest hope is to strike the right balance. A good return to the visitor industry. We’re hoping that visitors coming in are vaccinated themselves. We’re concerned about different variants coming in but kauai in general is in a better position than it was two months ago as far as all the tools necessary to keep this island a relatively safe place and of course, personal behavior and self discipline, which in general has been pretty good,” said the Kauai mayor.

Gov. David Ige approved Kauai’s request to rejoin the state’s Safe Travels program for Trans-Pacific travelers after the County originally pulled out as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.