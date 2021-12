HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger has been a thrilling competition thus far with Hawaii athletes proving they have what it takes to make it to the WSL Championship Tour and face the world’s best.

One of the athletes who has already qualified for the World Surf League’s preeminent tour is Gabriela Bryan of Kauai who joins us live from Haleiwa this morning.