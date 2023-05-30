A big poke competition is returning to the Koloa Landing Resort on Kauai! It will take place on June 3, 2023 with celebrity chefs Aarón Sánchez and Ronnie Rainwater.

The festival will include live entertainment, 20 professional and amateur chefs creating unique and delicious dishes for everyone to try, and more than 500 pounds of ahi poke. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Award-winning Chef Sam Choy and Stacy Manzo with Koloa Landing Resort joined Wake Up 2day to talk more about it. Chef Choy also shared a poke demonstration.



Here’s more information, according to the Kauai Poke Fest website:



TICKET INFORMATION



All tickets include attendance to the Poke Fest, all the poke you can eat, a poke demonstration by Sam Choy, live entertainment, and two drink tickets. Early Bird tickets have sold out, but we still have VIP & General Admission tickets available. VIP tickets to the 2023 Poke Fest will get you into the festival early with exclusive access to the celebrity judges, poke chefs, and an early tasting of the poke dishes.



MORE ABOUT SAM CHOY



Chef Choy is an internationally recognized Hawaiian celebrity chef known for his colorful personality, exceptional creativity, and true Hawaiian heritage cooking.



Chef Choy has authored 16 cookbooks, is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Best Pacific Regional chef award, winning in 2004, has spent over 20-years mastering his craft in the kitchens of noted hotels & resorts on the mainland and Hawaii, and appears on his weekly cooking show, Cooking with Sam.



