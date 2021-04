HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kapolei Golf Club is hosting the 2021 LOTTE Championship game featuring some of the best female golf players in the league.

The last time this event took place was at Ko’Olina Gold Resort in 2019.

The LPGA event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but returned to West Oahu this year.

Despite the return, there are still some changes to the rules. No spectators are allowed and masks are required.