Kamuela Kahoano – Celebrate Labor Day Weekend At The Slack Key Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Westside residents can join us for the 7th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival “Westside Style” on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hoalauna Park in Ewa Beach.

Its Labor Day Weekend and a great way to celebrate the holiday with 15 of Hawaii’s foremost artists in the genre including: Ka’eo, Brother Noland, Bobby Moderow, Patrick Landeza, Ian OSullivan, Kamuela Kahoano, Dwight Kanae, Tavana, Danny Carvalho with Nani Edgar, George Kuo, Paul Togioka, Jonah Domingo, Lance Takamiya, Michael Kaawa, and Kawika Kahiapo.

Kamuela Kahoano joined us this morning for a preview and performance.

