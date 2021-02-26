HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for those famous brownies, ono Hawaiian food and some great entertainment!

Kamehameha Schools 96th annual Hoolaulea is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

But you can still enjoy all the goodies that come with it and it’s happening over three weekends.

Kamehameha students Haily and Nadia Nascimento joined Wake Up 2day with a preview. For more information, click here.