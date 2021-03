HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to eat ono Hawaiian food and listen to some great entertainment!

Kamehameha Schools 96th annual Hoolaulea is going virtual this year because of the pandemic. But you can still enjoy all the goodies that come with it through Mar. 27.

Kalei Hashimoto, KS Hoolaulea Food Chair, and Kamoa Quitevis from Kamoa’s Kitchen, joined Take2 with a preview.

For more information, view https://www.kskhoolaulea.com/ and https://kamoaskitchen.com/