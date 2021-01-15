Kamaaina Kids is Hiring!

If you’re enthusiastic, hard working and love working with kids, this could be a wonderful opportunity for you. Kamaaina Kids is hiring! Kelsea Lickert, Digital Media Specialist at Kamaaina Kids, joined us with all of the details.

For a full list of open positions and to apply online, visit kamaainakids.com/employment-opportunities

