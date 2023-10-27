HONOLULU (KHON2) — The month of October is filled with so many events that sometimes it can be hard to choose which to do.

This is especially true with haunted houses.

But there’s one haunted house that will help students from Kaimuki High School. It was completely created by the students, and it’s not like other haunted houses…

The “Theatre of Terrors” is a full-scale maze that you have to work your way through. The students created nine “agonizing rooms of pure horror” that promises to give you nightmares long after you’ve recovered from the trauma.

It begins as soon as you enter the experience where you’ll find creatures lurking about and around every corner. But don’t worry. They’re only waiting to scare you to death.

Theatre of Terrors is a way for students to show off their skills. Their Performing Arts Center conducted a competition in which students submitted ideas for the experience.

Twenty ideas were submitted, and nine were selected to come to fruition. The event is under the direction of KHSPAC Program Coordinator MJ Matsushita. The production team conducted lots of auditions, from current students of Honolulu public and charter schools to KHSPAC alumni, making this a truly community-oriented experience.

The final cast is made up by 20 students from Kaimuki High School, McKinley High School, Kalani High School and Kalaheo High School.

KHSPAC Alumni Tevin Reiger and Michael Ng are the co-directors for THEATRE OF TERRORS. They are an educator and local working actor in theatre and film, respectively.