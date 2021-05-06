Kailua Author Wins Indies Today 2020 “Best Book of the Year” Award

(NewsNation Now) — Hank Azaria has given a voice to dozens of characters on “The Simpsons” over the decades, but in January 2020, he announced he would no longer do one in particular: Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

His decision came amid growing conversations over race and after the 2017 documentary “The Problem with Apu” elevated decades-old discussions about whether the character perpetuated harmful stereotypes.