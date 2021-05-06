An Oahu born author, addict in recovery and Sand Island Treatment Center graduate has won Indies Today 2020 “Best Book of the Year” Award for his debut memoir One Hit Away. The book, coming at a time where opioid overdoses are at an all-time high and treatment opportunities have been severely disrupted because of the pandemic. Author Jordan Barnes joined Take2 this morning to talk about his book and it’s recent recognition.
Click here to order the book on Amazon.
Kailua Author Wins Indies Today 2020 “Best Book of the Year” Award
