Ka Piko Festival: Celebrating Waimanalo

Enjoy food trucks, entertainment, keiki activities, and more at the first-ever Ka Piko festival, showcasing the community of Waimanalo.

“Ka Piko: Celebrating Waimanalo” takes place 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sea Life Park (41-202 Kalanianaole Highway #7).

The family-friendly event, presented by the nonprofit Napuuomalei, will highlight the unique qualities of the Waimanalo ahupuaa through food, culture and education.

Kirk Kamanu, President, Napu’uomalei, and Shannon Alivado, Waimanalo Agricultural Association, joined us for a preview.

