Job fair held at International Market Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A job fair is taking place at the International Market Place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

During the job fair, International Market Place tenants seeking employees will display orange

balloons.

Participating tenants include:

Restaurants/Grocery

• Mitsuwa Marketplace

• Eating House 1849

• Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats

• ShoreFyre Fresh Grill & Bar



Retail/Service

* ABC Stores

• AVIS

• Billabong

• Chapel Hats

• Drybar

• GameStop

• OndadeMar

• Shiatsu & Massage Center

• Shoe Palace

• Skechers

• Vans

• Vera Bradley (virtual only; please apply online at www.verabradley.com)

• Vince

No appointment is necessary.

Parking validation will be available for four hours and applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and be ready for an on-the-spot interview.