Job fair held at International Market Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A job fair is taking place at the International Market Place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
During the job fair, International Market Place tenants seeking employees will display orange
balloons.
Participating tenants include:
Restaurants/Grocery
• Mitsuwa Marketplace
• Eating House 1849
• Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats
• ShoreFyre Fresh Grill & Bar
Retail/Service
* ABC Stores
• AVIS
• Billabong
• Chapel Hats
• Drybar
• GameStop
• OndadeMar
• Shiatsu & Massage Center
• Shoe Palace
• Skechers
• Vans
• Vera Bradley (virtual only; please apply online at www.verabradley.com)
• Vince
No appointment is necessary.
Parking validation will be available for four hours and applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and be ready for an on-the-spot interview.