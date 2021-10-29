Jake Shimabukuro to release a star-studded album

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro has a new album coming out in a couple of weeks, but our ears are already getting blessed with his two newly released, star-studded singles.

Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, Kenny Loggins, and other big names are featured on the album. Jake joined us this morning with the album details and to give us a preview of one of his songs from the new album Jake & Friends’.

For more information visit jakeshimabukuro.com