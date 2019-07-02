HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Jaco Chun’s to Waimea Swim is the 3rd race of the Surf n Sea North Shore Swim Series and features a 1.6-mile course starting at Chun’s Reef close to “Piddlies” surf spot following the coast east back to Waimea Bay.

The North Shore Swim Series is a 5-race festival of progressively longer events giving swimmers the opportunity to swim the “7 mile miracle” of Oahu’s famous North Shore.

Jaco Van Delden, Owner of Jaco Rehab, joined us this morning for a preview. For more information, click here.