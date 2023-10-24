HONOLULU (KHON2) — John A. Burns School of Medicine is home to scary things this Halloween.

They are hosting Dr. Obake’s Home of Horrors.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Proceeds from the haunted house is going to help with houseless intiative knowns as Project HOME: Houseless Outreach and Medical Education.

The haunted house is taking place Saturday, Oct. 28 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

You can click here for more information.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Tickets are $15 at the door. If you pre-register, your tickets are $10 which includes unlimited entries into the haunted house.