It’s time to celebrate a favorite Hawaii staple–Spam and this event is a favorite of many locals.

The Waikiki Spam Jam is going down this weekend and in a fashion that we haven’t seen for some time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Giving us all the details is Marketing Director, Toby Tamaye.

All proceeds help to fund the Hawaii Food Bank, Waikiki Community Center and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

Visit the Waikiki Spam Jam Festival website for all the spammy details.