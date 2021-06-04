HONOLULU (KHON2) — Be sure to treat yourself on this aloha friday because it’s national donut day!

The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with various bakeries and businesses. At Regal Bakery’s airport location, you can get a free donut while supplies last and from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 7-Eleven will offer a special 6-pack of donuts for $6.49.

Krispy Kreme on Maui will put out a red kettle where you can make donations.

And Kauai’s Daylight Donuts” will offer a free donut while supplies last.

A portion of proceeds made from donuts purchased will go to the Salvation Army.