HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s earth day! Usually during this time the Board of Water Supply promotes in-person workshops with the Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden, teaching people about sustainable gardening.

Although the pandemic changed things up, you can still participate this year because the workshops have gone virtual. Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at the Board of Water Supply joined Take 2 to talk about this more.

For more information on how to participate, click here.