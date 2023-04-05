New details this morning for those affected by the fuel spill at Red Hill. Relief is on the way.

Changes in how families and individuals file their taxes when it comes to payments received from the federal government for lodging, personal property damage and other related expenses.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.

Some comments from the interview:

Following calls for relief led by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai’i), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) today announced it will exempt unfair tax burdens incurred on reimbursements made to some residents impacted by the Red Hill fuel leak crisis.

“These taxes were unfair and unexpected, and I’m glad we were able to fix this,” said Senator Schatz. “I thank the IRS and DoD for working with us to quickly resolve this. It’s now up to the IRS to make sure that every taxpayer impacted by this mistake is aware of this fix and any taxes on these reimbursements already paid for are returned.”

Last month, Senator Schatz convened a meeting with senior officials from the Department of Defense, the IRS and the Treasury Department to call for an exemption on the unfair taxes. Schatz also joined Hawai’i’s congressional delegation in a letter to the IRS urging the agency to find a resolution.