ANA Honolulu Music Week is a one-of-a-kind gathering where world-class musicians, composers, artists, residents and visitors will come together in harmony to celebrate the common thread that joins us – music. Aaron Sala, Producer of ANA Honolulu Music Week, joined us this morning to talk all about it. We also got a sneak peak performance from cello player Quinne Uchida, a UH Symphony Orchestra student.
https://hnlmusicweek.org/en/
Inaugural ANA Honolulu Music Week
