Impeachment proceedings against President Trump

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Democrats have a set a deadline to impeach President Trump after the chaos at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The house plans to vote later today on a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Trump from office.

If that doesn’t happen, impeachment proceedings are set to begin on Wednesday.

So how likely is it that the President will be removed from office? Political analyst and HPU professor Dr. John Hart joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the chaos on Capitol Hill.