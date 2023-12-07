HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iam Tongi is one of the biggest musical artists to come out of Hawaiʻi in a generation. He is a remarkable chanteur that pulls at our heartstrings every single time he sings.

He wowed American Idol judges and fans across the United States and showcased the tremendous amount of talent that can be found her in Hawaii.

Now, Idol winner and Kahuku native Iam Tongi is getting ready to wow the Blaisdell.

He is having a concert along with Idol runner up, Megan Danielle who also will perform on

Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tongi has risen to fame due to his immense talent, but his generous heart has propelled him to iconic status.

Few are able to listen to Tongi perform without tears coming to their eyes and a pull to their hearts. It’s a phenomenal skill that few performers are ever able to achieve.

His homecoming that Honolulu hosted before his final competition on Idol drew thousands of local supporters including Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, M.D. and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Megan Danielle is joining Tongi on his Hawaiʻi concerts. She is from Georgia and was the runner up on Idol.

You can get tickets for Iam Tongi with special guests Megan Danielle, Kolohe Kai and other special guests for their Dec. 9 concert that begins at 8 p.m. and is taking place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. Prices start at $27.50 plus service fees and General Excise Tax. Click here to access the Ticketmaster page.

For his Maui concerts, tickets for Iam Tongi with special mystery guests are available for the Dec. 12 and 13 concerts taking place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets start at $64.75 plus applicable fees.

Click here to the Maui Arts page. You can also charge by phone by contacting the MACC at (808) 242-7469 (Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

“We cannot wait to unveil this surprise,” said Rick Bartalini of Rick Bartalini Presents. “Iam is good friends with this artist, and they create a fun, easy energy together. The shows on Maui are going to be incredible. We can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction when the guest walks out and we know that everyone is going to end up grooving along to both of these amazing artists all night long.”