HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas should be a wake up call for a lot of businesses because we’re still in hurricane season through November. Plus, 25% of businesses do not re-open after a natural disaster according to the Institute for Business and Home Safety. So does your company have a plan?

Roseann Freitas, Hawaii Marketplace Manager with Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific joined us this morning to discuss businesses planning for the unexpected. For more information, click here.