HTA urges travelers to consider alternative transportation amid car rental shortage

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority has put together a list of alternate transportation options on different islands as it works to address the current car rental shortage in the state. 

Options on the list include the bus, taxi, shuttle and ride-share companies.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

And starting next month, Kauai will offer shuttle services from Lihue airport to various resort areas. 

HTA says Hawaii’s car rental fleet has decreased by more than 40-percent since the start of the pandemic. They are asking travelers to consider booking their rental car first, before they book their flight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories