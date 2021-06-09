HTA urges travelers to consider alternative transportation amid car rental shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority has put together a list of alternate transportation options on different islands as it works to address the current car rental shortage in the state.

Options on the list include the bus, taxi, shuttle and ride-share companies.

And starting next month, Kauai will offer shuttle services from Lihue airport to various resort areas.

HTA says Hawaii’s car rental fleet has decreased by more than 40-percent since the start of the pandemic. They are asking travelers to consider booking their rental car first, before they book their flight.