HTA president says messaging to visitors will be improved

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is getting ready to welcome back more visitors from Japan.

This, as officials confirm a traveler arrived in Honolulu and tested positive for COVID-19.

Hawaii Tourism Authority President and Chief Executive Officer John De Fries joined Wake Up 2day to share his thoughts. He also talked about messaging to visitors to ensure they know the laws regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

