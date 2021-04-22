HTA Bill heads to Conference Committee at State Capitol for further discussion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill that would make significant budget cuts to the Hawaii Tourism Authority and also take away some of their responsibilities is scheduled to be seen by the conference committee.

The bill has already passed the state House and Senate.

If passed, the bill would reduce HTA’s role and efforts in preserving Hawaiian culture, natural resources and community work. The bill would also cut their safety and security program as well.

Instead, HTA would focus more on branding and marketing Hawaii to the world.

Lawmakers have until Tuesday to come with a final version of the bill.