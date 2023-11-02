HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holidays approaching, KHON2 urges everyone to practice safe driving habits.

In studio on Thursday, Nov. 2, Sergeant Wilson Aguinaldo, head of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Section joins KHON2 LIVE in studio.

He will discuss OVUII, which is operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

Aguinaldo will also go over how many arrests were made during Halloween night in 2023 and will compare that to the number of DUI drivers taken off the roads in 2022.

Aguinaldo will discuss what HPD personnel are doing to make Oʻahu roadways safer.

He will impart to drivers the lesson’s he’s learned about DUIs and the people who suffer from the collisions instigated by them from his time as an investigator with HPD’s Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Section.