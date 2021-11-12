Kinau Street Armed Robbery, investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating an alleged shooting incident that happened on Kinau Street, around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to HPD, this was an armed robbery– gunshots were heard in the neighborhood, no injury or deaths were reported, and no arrests have been made. HPD is still investigating the scene.

Police are rerouting traffic from Makiki Street to Kinau Street. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.