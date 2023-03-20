Tatiana Quong visited our studio Friday morning to discuss how Hawaii residents can log onto a new website and provide feedback about our goal to go 100% green by 2045.

You can answer questions or give suggestions and they will read them all!

Find out how you can get involved by watching the Wake Up 2Day interview.

How is the company doing so far?

Hawaiian Electric achieved a consolidated 34.5 percent renewable portfolio standard (RPS) in 2020, driven by higher solar energy and wind production, and lower consumer demand. We exceeded the state requirement to reach 30 percent by 2020, and more than tripled the amount of renewable energy on our electric grids in 10 years, up from just under 10 percent in 2010.

Maui County, including Molokai and Lanai, reached 50.8 percent RPS, hitting the 50 percent mark for the first time. Hawaii Island recorded 43.4 percent and Oahu hit 30.5 percent, exceeding 30 percent for the first time.

The company uses a diverse mix of renewable sources, including waste-to-energy, biomass, geothermal, hydro, wind, biofuels and solar, both utility-scale and customer-sited rooftop systems.

