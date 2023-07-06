Recently the United Nations nuclear chief said that he is satisfied after visiting the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant and that they have approved the safety plan to slowly release treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean over the next 30 years. They currently have 1.3 million cubic feet of treated contaminated water. That is equal to over 5,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

This all comes after the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster that resulted from a major earthquake and subsequent tsunami back in 2011. The Japanese Fukushima nuclear power plant was damaged by the tsunami which resulted in an explosion. They were forced to pump water over the damaged nuclear cores and/or fuel rods to keep them from overheating. This contaminated the water with over 64 radioactive elements. Some of them have decayed since 2011, with half-lives of only a few to several years. A half-life is the time it takes for fifty percent of a material to decay. But some of these radioactive elements, such as carbon-14, will take thousands of years to decay. Carbon-14 has a half-life of over 5,000 years.

Since 2011, they have been treating this radioactive water to make it safe enough to be slowly released into the Pacific Ocean 30 years. They constructed a waste tube that extends beyond one kilometer from the coast to lessen the impact to their own shoreline.

Local lawmakers and fishing leaders were assured of the plan’s safety for releasing the treated water. The United Nation’s final report concluded the wastewater meets international standards and its environmental and health impact will be negligible. But some experts on nuclear waste and ocean life disagree.

Dr. Robert Richmond joined Wake Up 2Day to answer a few questions about the radioactive wastewater dump. Dr. Richmond is a marine biologist and a UH-Manoa research professor with over four decades of experience on such matters. He was one of five on an independent panel of consultants to the Pacific islands due to their global expertise on nuclear issues pertaining to marine life. This panel of experts unanimously decided that that this plan to release the wastewater should be tabled for now, until it can be reasonably assumed to not be detrimental to marine life across the Pacific.

Among the things Dr. Richmond pointed out was that, though the radioactive water has been treated and some of the elements have decayed, there are almost certainly those that will continue to pose a threat for many years to come. The Pacific Ocean is connected and if the wastewater is released, it would have, at least some, impacts across the ocean, including in Hawaiian waters.