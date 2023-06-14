For a small business owner, well-trained employees are a key defense against scams. So what can entrepreneurs do to make sure their staff members know how to spot a scam? Roseann Freitas, public relations and communications manager of the Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2day with some tips on training against business scams. She also talked about scams that can affect businesses.

What type of scams impact businesses? Phishing scams, fake CEO/CFO requests, fake invoices, advertising/directory listings, vanity awards and government imposters, among others.

Businesses can train their employees by building awareness, teaching how scams work and what they cost the business, encouraging open communication and confirmation, and encouraging employees to speak up if they see something suspicious.



