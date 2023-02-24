With spring around the corner, you may already be planning your garden. Community Relations Specialist Sheri Mikami from Board of Water Supply has some simple tips that can decrease your outdoor water use by 30% or more.

Easy things you can do include: Clearing any debris, leaves, pulling weeds and removing them so they don’t attract pests and disease.

Add organic compost to improve your soil structure, add nutrients and moisture retention. Also, add mulch to pathways to keep away weeds and in flowerbeds and around shrubs and trees to maintain moisture between watering.

Inorganic mulch like rocks or glass will not break down and may increase soil temperatures. Instead, use organic mulch like woodchips that will break down over time and add nutrients to your soil and reduce the amount of watering by as much as two-thirds.

What about existing and new plants? You can prune your plants to remove old branches and promote new growth before they start flowering or fruiting in the spring. Consider Native Hawaiian plants as they are adapted to our natural rainfall and climate so they will need much less supplemental watering once established.



What can you do to prepare your irrigation? Check for any leaks, change batteries and adjust timers on your irrigation controllers so your plants will continue to get the right amount of water on a regular schedule. Did you know, using a nozzle on your garden house can save an average of five to seven gallons a minute?



For details please see our website or by calling (808)748-5041.