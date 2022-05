HONOLULU (KHON2) — You’ve been invited to check out your favorite retailers to secretly shop and evaluate their quality of service and products.

The best part? You get to keep the items, plus earn money as a mystery shopper. If this sounds too good to be true, it very well could be.

Roseann Freitas, public relations and communications manager with the Better Business Bureau joins us now to explain.