Many consumers are targeted for fraud; however, they aren’t alone. Businesses also are targets and the BBB has received multiple complaints regarding fake customers. Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager of the Better Business Bureau, joined us Wednesday morning on Wake Up 2Day to give tips for business owners.

Here are the questions Roseann answered about this different type of fraud that many typically don’t hear about.

Q: Tell us about fake customers and how they engage with businesses.

A: One way fake customers target companies is by stealing money through cashiers check. Here is how they do it:

-Customer hires the company and sends payment via a cashier’s check.

-The company deposits the funds.

-The customer has a family emergency or overpaid and needs money back.

-Business returns the money via Zelle or PayPal.

-Then the check bounces and the customer then has the business’ money.

One company even visited the home to provide a quote for a roof; however, the homeowner wouldn’t be home.

Q: What should business owners know?

A: The company needs to verify the consumer by using these tips:

-Meet the customer in person or via Zoom.

-If the customer gives a sense of urgency, be cautious as this is a red flag.

-Stories that appeal to the company owner’s emotions should be treated cautiously.

-Ensure the customer deposits clear the bank before refunding.

Q: Does BBB have resources for businesses?

A: Yes. Visit bbb.org – https://www.bbb.org/all/business-resources

