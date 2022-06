HONOLULU (KHON2) — Much of Oahu has moderate drought with western portions of the island now in severe drought.

With no significant rain in sight and the drought most likely worsening, is there a chance that Oahu residents will have to have mandatory water restrictions?

Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer at the Board of Water Supply joined us on Wake Up 2Day to answer that question, explain our current water status, and give us tips on saving water.