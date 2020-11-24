Host Carole Kai announces Christmas special for ‘Hawaii Stars’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It will be a festive night filled with local entertainment.

The annual Christmas special for ‘Hawaii Stars’ will feature musicians such as Jake Shimabukuro.

Host Carole Kai joined Take2 to talk about the show and when it will air on KHON2 and KHII.

