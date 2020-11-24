Host Carole Kai announces Christmas special for ‘Hawaii Stars’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It will be a festive night filled with local entertainment.
The annual Christmas special for ‘Hawaii Stars’ will feature musicians such as Jake Shimabukuro.
Host Carole Kai joined Take2 to talk about the show and when it will air on KHON2 and KHII.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Rising Musician, Tiara Gomes Graduates From Mele Craft Bootcamp to Featured Artist on New ‘Children of The Sea’ Album
- Dillon Gabriel hints that fellow Mililani grad McKenzie Milton could play this Friday as UCF returns to Tampa for first time since devastating injury
- Manoa Valley Theatre Celebrates Theatrical Arts Through Virtual Events
- Biden’s first Cabinet picks diverse, historic
- Lawmakers push to pass COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year