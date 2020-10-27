HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a place that brings a lot of hope for many families.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

We’re talking about Hope Lodge Hawaii that provides temporary housing for cancer patients.

Darcy Endoomoto, Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

For more information, visit their website.