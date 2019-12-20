Honolulu Zoo’s annual Christmas with the Animals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas will be coming early for animals at the Honolulu Zoo at its annual Christmas with the Animals event this Saturday.

Holiday cheer will be in full swing, as visitors see the zoo’s beloved animals receive and “open” special enrichment gifts, such as food, treats and toys. In addition to witnessing this wild gift exchange, guests and their families can also enjoy live music strolling the grounds, hands-on educational and craft activities and a special appearance from Santa Claus himself.​​

Shelby Carlos, Volunteer Coordinator for the Honolulu Zoo Society, and Scarlett Shankles, Director of Education for the Honolulu Zoo Society, joined us for a preview.​​ For more information, view HonoluluZoo.org