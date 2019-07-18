The Honolulu Surf Film Festival isn’t just showcasing local surfers, but it is also giving a chance for up and coming cinematographers to shine. This morning, we were joined by surf photographer Zak Noyle and filmmaker Elise Wilcox with all of the details.
The event is happening tomorrow, July 19, at the Honolulu Museum of Art in the Doris Duke Theater.
Honolulu Surf Film Festival features local cinematographers
