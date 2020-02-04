If you’re looking for sweet Valentine’s treats for that special someone in your life, Honolulu Cookie Company’s got you covered! There are delicious dipping events the company is also offering. Julie Plant, vice president of retail, joined Take2 with a look.
- Andria Tupola running for Honolulu City Council
- Augie T to cut his own pay if elected to City Council
- Take2:Serving up Hibachi Honolulu in Kakaako
- Kualoa Wedding Faire 2020
- Honolulu Cookie Company Offering Valentine’s Treats, Dipping Events