It’s a milestone year for one of our favorite cookie producers here in Hawaii. Joining us on Wake Up 2Day with all the details is Ryan Sung, executive vice president of the Honolulu Cookie Company.

Want to know more about the company? Here’s a look at their vision according to its website:

We share the spirit of Aloha with world-class products and experiences.

At its root, “Aloha” is an ideal and a philosophy that encompasses a love and respect for people, their culture, and the world around them. It is with this in mind that we extend a warm welcome to all who visit. We strive to celebrate the complex and beautiful ideas that are at the essence of the spirit of Aloha and look forward to you joining us in sharing the deeply rooted traditions behind this ideal and discovering new ways to incorporate it into everything we do.

This is the companies story:

Honolulu Cookie Company started in 1998 when entrepreneurs Keith and Janet Sung developed a recipe for premium shortbread cookies. As an artist, Keith wanted to develop something unique – a cookie that represented true Hawaiian hospitality. What he created was a line of island-inspired flavors in a signature pineapple shape. The recipe has been refined over the years, but we always carry through that dedication to quality ingredients inspired by the flavors of our island home.

From our bakery, stores opened throughout Honolulu, particularly in Waikiki, to ensure the hospitality that inspired our cookies was delivered to visitors from around the world. Eventually, we found homes and opened new locations on Maui, in Las Vegas and in Guam.

Each progression is informed by a commitment to sharing the best experience of a Hawaiian vacation. The cookie collection packages are designed to delight and the stores are eager to share the Aloha spirit, but it all begins with the cookies. The finest ingredients are selected to make our unique pineapple-shaped cookies to be shared with friends and fans around the world.