HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Honolulu City Council are set to take up a resolution at 2:30 p.m. that would create a separate department for the City’s Ocean Safety.

If passed, the resolution would separate Ocean Safety from the Department of Emergency Services and allow more control of its budget and employees.

KHON2 spoke to lifeguard Brian Phillips from the North Shore who shared why he feels the department is ready for some separation.