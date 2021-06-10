‘Honk for rad dad’ Domestic Violence Action Center to host drive-by donation ahead of Father’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) will be honoring dads this upcoming Father’s Day with a drive by donation “High $5 For Dads” event on Saturday, June 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be on Ward Avenue and Auahi Streets. The public can make a $5 donation or more.

For those who can’t make it in person, an online option is available on their website. Proceeds from this event will help with outreach and education against domestic violence.

DVAC will also showcase local Hawaii dads such as Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, Jai Cunningham, Dan Cooke, Ron Mizutani and Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong on its social media platforms.

In addition, the public can participate in DVAC’s social media contest – “Is Your Dad #TheBest” – by submitting a photo and description of why their Dad is the best. Winners will receive a restaurant gift card.