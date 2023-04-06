Students at Hongwanji Mission School will be performing the Wizard of Oz on April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and again on April 15 and 16 at 2 p.m.

The program is filled with 45 student actors starting at the second-grade level all the way up to twelfth grade.

The show will take place at the Honpa Betsuin located at 1727 Pali Highway.

HMS develops children academically, physically, socially, and spiritually through programs guided by Buddhist Values.

The aim is to make every HMS student an able, willing, and responsible learner. The hope is that every eighth-grade graduate will be capable of enrolling and excelling in any private or public high school.

Teaching is organized and carried out in classes that are small, personalized, and safe.

For more information, you can visit their website here.