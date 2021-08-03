As Hawaii residents are emerging from lockdown after lifted restrictions, many are making big purchases and financial changes. In order to finance these big purchases, they are also taking advantage of the low rates and opening new lines of credit. Reed Kondo, a Senior Personal Banker at the Manoa Branch of First Hawaiian Bank joined us this morning with details and to talk about their HELOC.
For more information, visit dhl.fhb.com/fhb.
Home Equity Line of Credit with First Hawaiian Bank
