HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve started your holiday shopping this season, you might consider a subscription service for your loved ones.

Before you buy, there are a few things you need to know.

Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau tells us a bit more.

You may be asking yourself what exactly is a subscription service?

While typically we think of magazines, there are lots of options with wine, entertainment, meals, vitamins, skincare, etc….

One benefit of opting for subscription services is because of discount pricings that this type of gift offers. Best of all, you don’t have to remember to order.

But there are a few things you will need to know before embarking on this journey.

“Do your research,” said Freitas.

It is best to know what sort of complaints may have lodged against some businesses that offer subscriptions; so, it it’s important to check the BBB website for any anomalies.

If there’s a trial offer, then you need to investigate all of the financial and time commitments and requirements.

Read the terms of the agreement. Sure, it can be boring and tedious; but knowing will prevent bad things from happening.

Be sure you understand the parameters of cancellations and auto renewals of the subscription. Companies are required to notify consumers of auto renewals.

You can reach out to companies or contact your financial institution to revoke payment authorizations or place a stop payment if you decide not to continue with the subscription.

Of course, monitor your financial statements to be sure that your cancellation or stop payment has gone through without any hitches.

Another idea is to check in on the person(s) for whom you’ve purchased the subscriptions to make sure they are using them and are liking them.

There are scams associated with the subscription industry.

“Yes, scammers will offer free trial or subscription deals to get your credit card information,” concluded Freitas. “So, it is essential to know who you are doing business with.”