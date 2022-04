HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re hitting the high seas because Hokulea and Hikianalia are now halfway to Tahiti.

They just crossed the equator after leaving Hilo 11 days ago. Hokulea Captain Lehua Kamalu joined Wake Up 2day with an update on their voyage.

To follow the journey to Tahiti, visit www.waahonua.com.