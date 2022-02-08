HMSA Kaimana Scholarship Program for High School Seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Medical Service Association (HMSA) is celebrating the 17th year of the HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program, which honors Hawaii high school seniors and high schools for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship.

Applications are available online and open to graduating high school seniors. HMSA will award up to 15 students $5,000 scholarships each. HMSA President and CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi joined us this morning with all the details.

