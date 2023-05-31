There’s a unique opportunity this summer for people interested in getting a new job or career in the hospitality or culinary field. The Hilton Waikoloa Village is hosting its Culinary Summer Camp from June through August. It’s a camp where participants can get paid while learning at the Hilton Waikoloa Village. Hotel Manager Simon Amos joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the program, what participants can expect this summer and how they can sign up.
Here’s a look at some details about the program, which runs from June to August:
- 1. Hourly pay rate starts at $20
- 2. Daily pay option, where participants can choose to receive their pay at the end of each day of work
- 3. $500 bonus upon successful completion of the program
- 4. A letter of recommendation from the hotel manager upon successful completion of the program
- 5. Flexible scheduling to accommodate other commitments
- 6. Free meals in the Team Member Cafe
- 7. Free parking and uniforms throughout the duration of the program
- 8. Possibility that the internship could be extended, or transition into a permanent position
- 9. Applicants ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply for the Hilton Waikoloa Village Culinary Summer Camp. To apply, individuals can call (808) 886-2819 or meet with a recruiter on the property at Hilton Waikoloa Village’s Human Resources office every Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the month of May.
- 10. For more information about Hilton Waikoloa Village and the Culinary Summer Camp, please visit their website.