There’s a unique opportunity this summer for people interested in getting a new job or career in the hospitality or culinary field. The Hilton Waikoloa Village is hosting its Culinary Summer Camp from June through August. It’s a camp where participants can get paid while learning at the Hilton Waikoloa Village. Hotel Manager Simon Amos joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the program, what participants can expect this summer and how they can sign up.

Here’s a look at some details about the program, which runs from June to August: